Mainland Olympians start three-day HK visit

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:14, December 04, 2021

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation arrived in Hong Kong on Friday to start a three-day visit. Led by Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, Yang Ning, the team arrived in Hong Kong around noon. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government held a welcome ceremony at the Shenzhen Bay Port to receive the delegation.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation arrives in Hong Kong on Dec 3, 2021. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)