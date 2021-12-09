Home>>
Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy
(Xinhua) 08:37, December 09, 2021
Afghan children have become victims of the export of U.S. democracy. Following its military pullout and Taliban's takeover, Washington reportedly has frozen over 9 billion USD of asset of Afghanistan's central bank. Check out how local children have suffered.
