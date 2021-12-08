Home>>
China is prominent, active member of WTO, says WTO spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:19, December 08, 2021
China is a prominent and active member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and has participated in "all elements of our work with enthusiasm and commitment," WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell told Xinhua.
