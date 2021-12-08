Languages

Archive

Wednesday, December 08, 2021

Home>>

China is prominent, active member of WTO, says WTO spokesperson

(Xinhua) 14:19, December 08, 2021

China is a prominent and active member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and has participated in "all elements of our work with enthusiasm and commitment," WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell told Xinhua.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories