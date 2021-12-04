Chinese Premier meets with WTO director-general via video link

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday met with World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala via video link.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the WTO, Li said China has not only fulfilled its commitments but has also been supporting the multilateral trading system with the WTO as its core and the rules-based multilateral trading system through practical actions.

The WTO plays an important role in fighting the pandemic, safeguarding multilateralism and adhering to free trade, Li said, noting that he expects the WTO to continue to effectively consolidate forces and play a greater role.

Li said China supports safeguarding the authority and effectiveness of WTO rules, safeguarding the development rights and interests of members of developing countries, and narrowing the gap between the Global North and the Global South, so that WTO reform will move in the right direction.

China, as the world's largest developing country, will adhere to the principle of balancing rights and obligations at the WTO, will assume responsibilities consistent with the level and capacity of its own economic development, and is willing to actively participate in relevant WTO negotiations, Li said.

Okonjo-Iweala said she appreciated China's constructive role at the WTO, and thanked China for its great contribution to supporting African countries in fighting the pandemic and developing their economies.

China has significant experience from which developing countries can learn, the director-general said, adding that the WTO hopes to strengthen communication with China, jointly advance the reform of the WTO and make positive contributions to the healthy development of world trade.

