Home>>
Through the hutong of Beijing
(China Daily) 14:50, December 07, 2021
To navigate the twisting, turning hutong (narrow alleyways) in Beijing, shared bikes are a popular choice. Whether with two wheels, three wheels or four, traditional and modern vehicles alike move up and down the hutong, taking you through the old and new Beijing.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.