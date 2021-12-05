We Are China

Chinese FM holds talks with Cambodian counterpart

Xinhua) 15:59, December 05, 2021

HANGZHOU, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn in Anji in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Wang said China, as Cambodia's friend and comprehensive strategic partner, will continue to provide vaccine assistance according to Cambodia's needs and help Cambodia build a vaccine filling factory.

China is willing to steadily advance cooperation in major projects such as expressways and airports, promote digital economy cooperation and implement more livelihood projects, Wang said.

Sokhonn appreciated China for supporting Cambodia's fight against COVID-19 epidemic. Cambodia attaches great importance to and supports the Global Development Initiative and a global data security initiative proposed by China.

Cambodia wishes China a successful Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and is willing to deepen the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, Sokhonn said.

Both sides also exchanged views on jointly advancing China-ASEAN relations.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn in Anji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

