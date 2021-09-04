China-hosted forum to speed up development of low-carbon energy: Cambodian PM

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Friday that the China-hosted Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2021 is a good opportunity to accelerate the development of low-carbon energy.

He made the remarks in a pre-recorded address at the forum held in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi province.

"While the whole world has been combating COVID-19, this forum is a reminder that we should not neglect energy, climate and environmental issues which require continued attention and responsibility through constant consideration in finding common global solutions," Hun Sen said.

"In the context that many countries have been preparing socio-economic recovery plans, this forum will provide a good opportunity to accelerate the development of low-carbon energy to address energy, climate and environmental issues, as well as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement targets," he added.

The prime minister said the development of low-carbon energy, such as clean coal technology, the use of carbon storage technology, the use of technologies for hydrogen production from coals and so on, will be an essential method to combat climate change on a large scale.

Hun Sen said although Cambodia is a country with a low level of development, the government is highly committed and has set energy, climate and environmental issues as an essential and long-term policy agenda.

Hun Sen said addressing energy, climate and environmental issues is a difficult task that requires participation with high responsibility and commitment from all stakeholders, calling for the strengthening of international dialogue and cooperation among stakeholders to create a common green and sustainable future without leaving anyone behind.

