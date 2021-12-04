"Kumquats King" Contest held in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 11:19, December 04, 2021

Judges evaluate candidates at the "Kumquats King" Contest in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2021. Over 200,000 mu (about 13,333 hectares) of kumquat trees have recently entered harvest season in Rongan County. Over the last few years, authorities have promoted the kumquat planting business, which has become a pillar industry in increasing the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

