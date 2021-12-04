All crew members rescued from sinking Chinese boat in waters off S. Korea

December 04, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- All 22 Chinese crew members were rescued on Friday from their fishing boat sinking in waters off southern South Korea after it collided with rocks, the Consulate General of China in Gwangju confirmed.

The Chinese vessel with 22 crew members hit rocks at about 11:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) in waters off Yeosu city, South Jeolla province, according to the consulate general.

The South Korean coast guard dispatched patrol ships and helicopters to carry out the search and rescue work, the consulate general said.

All 22 crew of the fishing boat were unharmed, the Chinese mission told Xinhua, adding that 18 of them had been transferred to the coast guard vessel, while the other four remained on the fishing boat to help with drainage work. Enditem

