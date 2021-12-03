China-LatAm trade sees strong growth despite pandemic headwinds

December 03, 2021

At a time when the global economy has been largely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, China-Latin America trade has managed to buck the declining trend and posted a stellar performance.

According to data from China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the LAC region is the second-largest destination for China's outbound investment, with more than 2,700 Chinese-funded enterprises operating in the region.

From 2005 to 2020, the number of infrastructure projects funded by China that had been put into operation or are currently under construction in the LAC region totaled 138, with an investment of more than 94 billion U.S. dollars.

The projects have created over 600,000 jobs for locals, data from the Latin America and the Caribbean Network on China showed.

