China, Eritrea voice opposition to extenal interference

Xinhua) 15:38, December 02, 2021

DAKAR, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China and Eritrea on Tuesday voiced opposition to foreign interference in other countries' internal affairs.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh made the remarks after meeting in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, on the sidelines of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Osman congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) on successfully convening the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

He said that under the leadership of the CPC, it is admirable that China has not only made remarkable achievements in development and become an engine for global economic development and innovation, but also shared the development benefits with all the Chinese people.

Wang said that the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted a historic resolution, which comprehensively reviewed the brilliant achievements and valuable experience since the founding of the party in the past century, and further strengthened the determination and confidence of the Chinese people in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China's development enhanced the strength of developing countries and peace forces, and China's rise will contribute to greater balance in global power configuration and render the world more peaceful, Wang said.

Eritrea always supports China in safeguarding its core interests, and China firmly supports Eritrea in opposing external interference, safeguarding its sovereignty and independence, Wang said, adding that China is opposed to unilateral sanctions against Eritrea that have no international legal basis.

China always believes that only countries in one region know best about the problems in the region, and only the people of one country can properly handle their own internal affairs, Wang said.

Osman said that Eritrea and China share common position in upholding multilateralism and safeguarding fairness and justice, and that Eritrea firmly opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights and democracy.

The yardstick of democracy should be determined by democratic methods, Wang noted.

By holding the so-called "summit for democracy," the United States names and passes judgement on other countries, which is undemocratic and exposes its hypocrisy, Wang said, adding that Washington stands on the opposite side of democracy by pursuing unilateralism and arbitrariness.

The two sides also exchanged views on practical cooperation and agreed to take Eritrea's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative as an opportunity to deepen cooperation in ports, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining and other areas.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)