China to livestream first space class from Tiangong space station

Xinhua) 15:17, December 02, 2021

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2021 shows three Chinese astronauts, Zhai Zhigang (C), Wang Yaping (R) and Ye Guangfu, waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe. (Xinhua/Tian Dingyu)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will livestream to the world the first space class from its space station Tiangong in the upcoming days, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Thursday.

China will launch a space science education brand "Tiangong Class" -- the first of its kind -- to give full play to the Chinese space station, according to the CMSA.

In the "Tiangong Class," Chinese astronauts will become the "teachers in space" and interact with students, especially teenagers.

With the progress of the manned space flight mission, the "Tiangong Class" will introduce a series of classes focusing on the construction of the Chinese space station and its in-orbit operation, the CMSA said.

