Chinese ambassador encourages American students to carry on legacy of Ping-Pong Diplomacy

Xinhua) 08:47, December 02, 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Tuesday encouraged American high school students to carry on the legacy of China-U.S. "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" and help expand cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.

"Half a century later, we are commemorating 'Ping-Pong Diplomacy' because it created history, and also because its spirit will enlighten the future," Qin said when attending via video an event celebrating 50th anniversary of China-U.S. "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" hosted by Lincoln High School of Tacoma, Washington.

Qin told the students that he is willing to explore with them the magic of "a small ball moving the big ball" and of China-U.S. relations, and "let the small ball of friendship and cooperation move the big ball of China-U.S. relations."

In China-U.S. relations, "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" was just like "a catalyst that acted on the sincere wish and needs of the two peoples to break down barriers, strengthen communication, and enhance understanding and friendship," said Qin.

"It generated huge energy," he added, noting that such energy has been able to go beyond the two countries' differences in ideology and social system, and bring about tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries and the world over the past decades.

Noting the bilateral relations are going through some difficulties right now, the ambassador said the two sides need to constructively manage differences to reduce resistance and friction in their ties, as well as to expand cooperation and exchanges, so as to continue the momentum and boost the acceleration of the friendship between the two countries.

"I hope that you will do your part and join forces in spinning the 'small ball' to move forward the 'big ball' in China-U.S. relations," he said.

