Photo story: Visually impaired band members light up the world with their music

People's Daily Online) 13:19, December 01, 2021

As night falls, the four men meet each other in the place where they rehearse, chasing their musical dreams while momentarily forgetting about their other work, which is strictly for making a living. (Xinhua/Lu Zhijia)

The band “Zhe’ergen” comes from Guiyang, capital city of southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Of the four members, lead singer Yang Zhi and flutist Yang Lin are both visually impaired. Bass player Peng Wanhai, who has healthy vision, takes charge of almost all of the preparation for rehearsals and performances.

During the day, they work doing massages and delivering goods. After a day’s work, they then meet with each other and rehearse for around five or six hours a night. The band dreams to produce its own albums and hold concerts so that they could be heard by more people.

