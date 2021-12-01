Wonderment in wintertime: "Unfrozen rivers" in N China's Hulun Buir

People's Daily Online) 11:18, December 01, 2021

Beautiful scenery of "unfrozen rivers" as captured in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

In the wintertime, dripping water can be transformed into ice within mere seconds in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, where the temperatures can dip down to as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius or lower. Despite the freezing cold weather, there are still running rivers, hailed as "unfrozen rivers." There are always birds to be found playing atop the water's surface. These kinds of "unfrozen rivers" have also formed into popular destinations for visits from tourists and photographers.

The formation of the "unfrozen rivers" is reportedly due to the presence of a large amount of geothermal heat nearby, which always enables the rivers to flow freely even under low temperature conditions. Therefore, even if it is minus 40 degrees Celsius, the rivers will still absorb the geothermal heat nearby, with the running waters avoiding going into a state of deep freeze.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)