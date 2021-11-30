China's major testing reagents effective against Omicron variant: official

Xinhua) 16:54, November 30, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese health official said Tuesday that the country's major nucleic acid testing reagents are effective against the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The mutation of the Omicron variant will not affect the sensitivity and specificity of the current nucleic acid testing reagents in China, said Xu Wenbo, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference.

