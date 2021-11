We Are China

Chinese Martial Arts competition held in Cotonou, Benin

Xinhua) 09:30, November 30, 2021

A man performs martial arts at a regional Chinese Martial Arts competition organised in Cotonou, Benin, Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A woman performs martial arts at a regional Chinese Martial Arts competition organised in Cotonou, Benin, Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A boy performs martial arts at a regional Chinese Martial Arts competition organised in Cotonou, Benin, Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A boy performs martial arts at a regional Chinese Martial Arts competition organised in Cotonou, Benin, Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

