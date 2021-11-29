Chinese scientists find potential therapeutic target for obesity

Xinhua) 09:26, November 29, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Interleukin-27 (IL-27) has shown potential in treating obesity and diabetes, according to a study conducted by a Chinese research team.

The incidence rate of obesity has risen rapidly in recent years, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and cancer, said Yin Zhinan with Jinan University, leader of the research.

According to the study, IL-27 can promote adipocyte thermogenesis and energy expenditure, thus inhibiting obesity and improving insulin resistance.

The study provides a new target for treating obesity. It is safe and has good clinical application potential and market value, Yin said.

The study was recently published online in the journal Nature.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)