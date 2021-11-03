Languages

Archive

Wednesday, November 03, 2021

Home>>

Two scientists win China's top science award

(Xinhua) 11:01, November 03, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese scientists, aircraft designer Gu Songfen and nuclear expert Wang Dazhong, won China's top science award Wednesday for their outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation. 

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories