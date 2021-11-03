Home>>
Two scientists win China's top science award
(Xinhua) 11:01, November 03, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese scientists, aircraft designer Gu Songfen and nuclear expert Wang Dazhong, won China's top science award Wednesday for their outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation.
