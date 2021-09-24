Home>>
Chinese scientists for the first time synthesize starch from carbon dioxide
(Xinhua) 09:27, September 24, 2021
(Source: Xinhua)
BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have developed an artificial method of synthesizing starch from carbon dioxide, a global first.
The study was conducted by the Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and published online on the journal Science on Friday.
