Chinese scientist wins International Science Council award
(Xinhua / Jin Liwang)
BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese scientist on Wednesday won the Science for Sustainability Award at the first International Science Council (ISC) Awards for his contribution to sustainable development goals.
Guo Huadong, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), is also a researcher at the Aerospace Information Research Institute under CAS.
The prize was established in 2020 to recognize individuals or groups who have made outstanding contributions to promoting scientific development. Winners are selected every three years from global candidates.
As a scientist working on radar remote sensing and digital earth science, Guo was awarded the prize for his pioneering research on big Earth data science and his contribution to the realization of sustainable development goals.
