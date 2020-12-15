China awards outstanding work of journalism related to people's congresses

Chinese authorities on Monday announced the results of this year's competition for the annual China National People's Congress (NPC) journalism awards at a press conference held in Beijing. A total of 271 works by journalists bagged the awards.

The entries that won the honors focused on the work and achievements of the NPC, the regional people's congresses and their deputies, particularly stories about the third session of the 13th NPC, China's newly-adopted Civil Code and the fight against COVID-19.

The awarded works recounted China's progress in promoting the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and explained the country's political system and path of development in detail, according to the jury of the competition.

Stories of a great era need to be told by excellent narrators, Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, told the press conference.

Yang called on journalists to continue producing quality news stories on legislation, supervision, representation, foreign exchange and other work related to the NPC and regional people's congresses.

Inaugurated in 1991, the China NPC journalism awards mark their 30th anniversary this year.