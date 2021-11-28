China-developed UAV completes marine meteorological observation test

Xinhua) November 28, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China-developed Wing Loong-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has completed a scientific research and experiment test mission on marine meteorological observation, announced the developer on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the Wing Loong-10 UAV carried out collaborative observations on cloud systems over the ocean, temperature and humidity profile distribution, surface wind fields, and other meteorological factors, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC), the country's leading aircraft maker.

During the whole process of the mission, all systems of the Wing Loong-10 UAV were in good condition with all payloads working well, said the AVIC.

The Wing Loong-10 is a model of high-altitude and high-speed UAV systems. It features high-speed, high-flight altitude, reliable systems, safe performance, and convenient and efficient deployment, enabling the UAV to meet diverse demands from customers.

The UAV conducted the collaborative observation with the aid of space-based, marine-based, and shore-based observation equipment.

With related meteorological detection payloads onboard, the Wing Loong-10 UAV was able to carry out a comprehensive, multi-factor, multi-dimensional, and high-resolution marine meteorological observation.

It pioneered in the country the use of one UAV platform to conduct multi-modes metrological collaborative observation, said the AVIC.

This mission is a new step forward for China to build an airborne observation system with the UAV as the key. Meanwhile, it lays the foundation for the country in marine utilization and disaster prevention and mitigation. It also provides new and accurate technical means for global meteorological services, the developer said.

