Press conference on AUKUS nuclear submarine deal and related non-proliferation issues held in Vienna

Xinhua) 11:13, November 27, 2021

Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, attends a press conference on the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal and related non-proliferation issues in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 26, 2021. The press conference was jointly held on Friday by the Chinese and Russian permanent missions in Vienna. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

