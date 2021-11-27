Home>>
Press conference on AUKUS nuclear submarine deal and related non-proliferation issues held in Vienna
(Xinhua) 11:13, November 27, 2021
Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, attends a press conference on the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal and related non-proliferation issues in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 26, 2021. The press conference was jointly held on Friday by the Chinese and Russian permanent missions in Vienna. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China again demands clarification of U.S. Navy nuclear-sub incident
- Commentary: One month after U.S. nuclear submarine incident, the world still awaits answers
- China's military urges U.S. to clarify nuclear submarine incident
- U.S., Britain exporting nuclear submarine technology to Australia "extremely irresponsible": FM spokesperson
- China's presence in Indian Ocean legitimate, military expert says
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.