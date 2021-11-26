NW China county promotes rural tourism to help increase locals' incomes

Xinhua) 09:54, November 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2021 shows Ziyang County in Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Famous for its tea plantation, Ziyang County has been in recent years promoting rural tourism in a bid to help increase the incomes of local residents by combining its tourism with tea culture. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)