IPC president: China plays an important role in global promotion of Paralympics

Xinhua) 08:39, November 25, 2021

Andrew Parsons (L), president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), speaks during the closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Andrew Parsons, president of International Paralympic Committee noted that China plays an important role in promoting the Paralympics at a global level.

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Andrew Parsons, president of International Paralympic Committee, praised the preparation of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games via video link on Wednesday on the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in the preparation, and we are very happy to see that the venues are ready, and the plans are in place. The Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee is ready to deliver a fantastic Games with no doubt. We have high hopes for the Games," Parsons said.

Parsons added that the organizers will play the same role in the 2022 Winter Paralympics as they did in the 2008 Summer Paralympics, and noted that China plays an important role in promoting the Paralympics at a global level.

"I hope more and more Chinese people with disabilities will be involved in the winter sports. We are all together and will deliver an incredible Games. See you in Beijing!" Parsons said.

