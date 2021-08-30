IPC pays tribute to former IOC president Rogge

Xinhua) 11:14, August 30, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Monday paid tribute to the former International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge following his passing on Sunday.

Rogge was the eighth president of the IOC from 2001 to 2013. He passed away on Sunday, aged 79.

"Jacques was always a passionate supporter of the Paralympic Movement and the Paralympic Games and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. Our thoughts are very much with his wife Anne and family at this time," said IPC president Andrew Parsons in a statement.

"During his time as IOC President, he signed several agreements that not only offered the IPC stability but enabled our organization to grow and flourish. We will forever be thankful for his assistance, as the IPC would not be the organization it is today without his support.

"In 2017, we recognized his services to the Paralympic Movement with our highest honor, the Paralympic Order. Today in Tokyo, we will recognize his passing by flying the Paralympic flag at half-mast at competition venues."

