China-Turkmenistan cooperation committee convenes meeting

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president of China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee, and Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdymukhamedov co-chair the fifth meeting of the committee via video link on Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdymukhamedov on Monday co-chaired the fifth meeting of the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee via video link.

Stressing the sound development momentum in bilateral ties, Han said the two sides should give full play to the role of the cooperation committee, implement the major consensus reached by the two heads of state, and elevate China-Turkmenistan cooperation to a new level to bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two countries should make progress in energy cooperation, and jointly forge a strategic energy partnership that covers the entire industrial chain.

The two sides need to synergize development strategies, expand cooperation in agriculture, transportation, communications, finance, aerospace and equipment manufacturing, and deepen cooperation in pandemic response, he said.

Han said the two countries should enhance political mutual trust, and jointly safeguard the security and stability of the two countries and the region.

He also called for cooperation in education, culture and sports, and efforts to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Turkmenistan diplomatic ties.

Berdymukhamedov said that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with China, and appreciates China's move to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that Turkmenistan is ready to work with China to give full play to the role of the cooperation committee to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

