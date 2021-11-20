Home>>
China-Turkmenistan cooperation panel to meet virtually
(Xinhua) 09:21, November 20, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng will co-chair the fifth meeting of the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdymukhamedov via video link Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday.
