China issues procedures on fostering rural legally savvy talent

13:24, November 20, 2021 By huaxia ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a set of pilot procedures on fostering rural legally savvy talent to advance the rule of law in rural areas, said the Ministry of Justice.

The talent-building effort should be made to meet people's legal demands and focus on addressing legal issues faced by rural people in their daily life, according to the newly-released document.

The document said that the effort should be integrated into the overall plan of building a rule-of-law society and the rural revitalization strategy, and included in the appraisal system for talent-building work.

By 2025, each administrative village should foster at least three people with adequate legal awareness and capabilities, and the system for fostering such talent should predominantly be established, the document added.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)