Beijing imposes capacity limit on cultural, entertainment sites

Xinhua) 09:21, November 18, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Beijing have ordered local cultural and entertainment sites, including performance venues and internet cafes, to run at 75 percent visitor capacity for the purpose of COVID-19 control.

At a press conference held Wednesday in Beijing, Zhou Weimin, an official with the Beijing municipal bureau of culture and tourism, ordered the strengthening of COVID-19 prevention and control measures at cultural and entertainment sites in the city.

Starting from Wednesday, people traveling to Beijing will be subject to tighter COVID-19 control measures.

All those traveling into the city must provide negative results of nucleic acid tests produced within 48 hours before arrival, as well as a green health code.

