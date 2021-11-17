China maintains miracle of long-term social stability: CPC resolution

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese people's lives have improved in all areas and the country's miracle of long-term social stability has continued, according to a landmark resolution released on Tuesday.

Public participation in social governance is growing, and social governance is becoming smarter, more law-based, and more specialized since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), read the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

China has continued to develop a sound atmosphere in which people are able to live and work in peace and contentment and social stability and order prevail, said the resolution.

The document was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

It noted the elimination of absolute poverty in China and the major strategic achievements in the fight against COVID-19.

China is also taking steps to prevent and combat violence and terrorism, new types of cybercrime, and transnational crime, according to the resolution.

