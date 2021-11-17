China's economic development more balanced, coordinated, sustainable: CPC resolution
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The economic development has become much more balanced, coordinated, and sustainable since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to a landmark resolution released on Tuesday.
China's GDP has exceeded 100 trillion yuan, while per capita GDP has topped 10,000 U.S. dollars. China's economic strength, scientific and technological capabilities, and composite national strength have reached new heights, said the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.
The economy is now on a path of higher-quality development that is more efficient, equitable, sustainable, and secure, it said.
The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee convened in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.
Photos
Related Stories
- Order in Hong Kong restored with a turn for better: CPC resolution
- CPC’s major achievements and historical experience over past century
- Full Text: Resolution of the CPC Central Committee on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century
- Full Text: Xi's explanation of resolution on major achievements and historical experience of CPC over past century
- Xi's explanation on CPC landmark resolution released
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.