China's system of socialist rule of law constantly improved: CPC resolution

Xinhua) 11:00, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A landmark resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released on Tuesday said since the 18th CPC National Congress, the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics has constantly been improved.

Solid progress has been made in advancing the rule of law in China, and the rule of law has played a greater role in consolidating foundations, ensuring stable expectations, and delivering long-term benefits, according to the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The Party's ability to lead and govern the country through law-based methods has been notably enhanced, it said.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee convened in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

