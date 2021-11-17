CPC endeavors represent most magnificent chapter in Chinese history: Party resolution

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The endeavors of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the people over the past century represent the most magnificent chapter in the millennia-long history of the Chinese nation, said a landmark resolution released Tuesday.

Since its founding in 1921, the CPC has remained true to its original aspiration and mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, the resolution said.

Staying committed to communist ideals and socialist convictions, it has united and led Chinese people of all ethnic groups in working tirelessly to achieve national independence and liberation, and then to make our country prosperous and strong and pursue a better life, according to the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The document was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee convened in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

