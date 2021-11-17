CPC resolution hails China's "sweeping, fundamental" shift in ideological domain

Xinhua) 10:58, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has seen a sweeping and fundamental shift in the ideological domain since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to a landmark resolution released on Tuesday.

The nation has witnessed a notable boost in confidence in its culture among all Party members and all Chinese people, and a major increase in cohesiveness throughout society, according to the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee convened in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

With a focus on addressing the issue of lax Party leadership in the ideological sphere, the Party has established and upheld a fundamental system for ensuring the guiding role of Marxism in the ideological domain, the resolution noted.

The CPC has also strived to foster a clean online environment, added the resolution, calling the internet the main arena, battleground, and frontline of the ideological struggle.

