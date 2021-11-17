Home>>
System of socialism with Chinese characteristics now more mature: CPC resolution
(Xinhua) 10:57, November 17, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is now more mature and well-defined, according to a landmark resolution released on Tuesday.
Since its 18th National Congress, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has consistently promoted broader and deeper reform across the board, said the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.
The modernization of China's system and capacity for governance has reached a higher level. The cause of the Party and the country now radiates with fresh vitality, the resolution said.
The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, convened in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.
