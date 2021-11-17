CPC resolution hails achievements in Party's full, rigorous self-governance

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A landmark resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC), released on Tuesday, hailed the achievements the Party made in exercising full, rigorous self-governance.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, by taking resolute action, the Party has given full play to the role of full and strict Party self-governance in providing political guidance and guarantees and significantly strengthened its ability to improve and reform itself and maintain its integrity, said the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The problem of lax and weak governance over Party organizations has been addressed at the fundamental level, the document said.

An overwhelming victory has been achieved in the fight against corruption, and this momentum has been consolidated across the board while serious potential dangers in the Party, the country, and the military have been rooted out, it added.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee convened in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

