China makes sweeping progress in improving socialist democracy: CPC resolution
(Xinhua) 10:52, November 17, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has made sweeping progress in improving the institutions, standards, and procedures of the country's socialist democracy since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, said a landmark resolution released Tuesday.
The country has given better play to the strengths of the Chinese socialist political system. Its political stability, unity, and dynamism have been reinforced and grown stronger, said the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.
The document was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee convened in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.
