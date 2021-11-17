CPC resolution highlights significance of Party's endeavors over past century

Xinhua) 10:51, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A landmark resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released on Tuesday highlighted the historic significance of the CPC's endeavors over the past century.

The endeavors have fundamentally transformed the future of the Chinese people, opened up the right path for achieving rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, demonstrated the strong vitality of Marxism, produced a profound influence on the course of world history, and made the CPC a forerunner of the times, according to the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

