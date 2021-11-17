Study outline on Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law published

Xinhua) 10:33, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A study outline on Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law has been published and distributed across the country.

The compilation was organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Office of the Commission for Overall Law-based Governance of the CPC Central Committee.

With 13 chapters, the book fully embodies the original contribution of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the realm of the rule of law.

