China's national security enhanced on all fronts: CPC resolution
(Xinhua) 10:32, November 17, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has enhanced national security on all fronts and overcome many political, economic, ideological, and natural risks, challenges and trials since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to a landmark resolution released on Tuesday.
This has helped ensure that the Party and the country thrive and enjoy lasting stability, said the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.
The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.
