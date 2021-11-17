Pic story: overseas student a Chinese enthusiast in N China

Nozimov Sharifkhuja strolls in the campus of Nankai University in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 15, 2021. Tajik Nozimov Sharifkhuja calls himself a Chinese culture "addict." He has lived in China for over four years, spending his time on learning Chinese language. Nozimov, 24, is a postgraduate student at College of Chinese Language and Culture of Nankai University, a prestigious university in north China's Tianjin Municipality. In his childhood, his encounters with Chinese Kung Fu (Chinese martial arts) movies inspired him to study Chinese in the following years. Nozimov's strong curiosity about China and Chinese culture prompted him to travel to the city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province in 2017, with the hope of learning about what the real China was like. His excellent Chinese proficiency won him many accolades in Chinese contests, including a champion of Chinese speech contest for international students held last month in Henan Province. "I really enjoy the charm of Chinese culture and hope to bring it to my motherland," he said. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

