China's civil aviation industry to push forward green transition
BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation industry will push forward the green transition to ensure the industry's sustainable and healthy development, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).
The 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) is key for the civil aviation industry to upgrade from energy conservation and emission reduction to green and low-carbon development, the CAAC said.
Civil aviation authorities will take carbon reduction as the key to promoting the industry's sustainable development in intelligent, low-carbon energy and cleaner emission manner.
The CAAC will issue the 14th Five-Year development plan and a specialized green-development plan to promote green and low-carbon development of the industry for the 2021-2025 period.
