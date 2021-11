Logistics companies take measures to ensure package delivery for Singles' Day shopping spree

Xinhua) 08:22, November 12, 2021

Staff members transport packages at a logistics center in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 11, 2021. With orders pouring in at midnight Wednesday, this year's Singles' Day shopping spree peaked on multiple e-commerce platforms in China. During the online shopping festival, logistics companies have taken measures to ensure the package delivery. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

