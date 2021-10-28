China's express industry promotes green delivery ahead of Singles' Day shopping spree

Xinhua) 15:25, October 28, 2021

HANGZHOU, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China Express Association has called for green delivery ahead of this year's Singles' Day shopping festival, also known as the Double 11.

China's leading courier companies including Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao Network are taking steps to reduce waste and pollution caused by the logistics industry.

Cainiao uses big data and artificial intelligence to reduce overpackaging. Its 60,000 courier stations are encouraging 100 million consumers to recycle and reuse parcel boxes.

The Singles' Day shopping spree, first designed by Alibaba's e-commerce platform on Nov. 11 in 2009, has now become one of the largest online shopping sprees worldwide.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)