China calls on all parties in Sudan to properly resolve differences via dialogue: diplomat

Xinhua) 13:40, November 06, 2021

GENEVA, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China follows the latest developments of the situation in Sudan and calls on all parties in the country to properly resolve their differences through dialogue so as to maintain national peace and stability, a Chinese diplomat said here on Friday.

Speaking at the one-day special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the human rights implications of the ongoing situation in Sudan, Li Song, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Mission in Geneva, stressed that China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and believes that the Sudanese people have the wisdom and ability to handle their internal affairs well.

"China supports the Sudanese people in solving the Sudanese issue on their own, and calls on the international community to create a favorable external environment for all parties in Sudan to resolve the issue through dialogue," Li said.

The Chinese diplomat told the Council that China has always advocated that all parties handle differences in the field of human rights through constructive dialogue and cooperation, since external pressure will only complicate the issue.

"The Human Rights Council should conduct its work impartially and objectively, and avoid politicizing human rights issues. The relevant discussions and actions of the Human Rights Council should help the relevant parties in Sudan to conduct dialogue and help Sudan maintain peace and stability, not the other way around," he said.

The Sudanese army dissolved the power-sharing transitional government and detained civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his cabinet on Oct. 25.

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, to find a political solution to the ongoing crisis during a phone call.

