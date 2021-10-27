Home>>
Sudanese PM returns home under tight security: PM's office
(Xinhua) 08:19, October 27, 2021
KHARTOUM, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has returned home with his wife under tight security, the prime minister's office said on its Facebook account on Tuesday.
