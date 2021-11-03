Scapegoating China over climate change "craven and inaccurate": British newspaper

Xinhua) 14:15, November 03, 2021

LONDON, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- A British newspaper's recent report has criticized scapegoating China over climate change as "craven and inaccurate."

According to the Morning Star daily, Alok Sharma, former British Business Secretary and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's appointee to chair the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, had sought to put China in the dock with his widely publicized comments "we expected more."

"Simultaneously, our press has sought to paint China as a major climate change culprit," said an editorial published in the newpaper on Sunday.

The truth is, the article said, the United States' carbon emissions per head stand at more than double as China's, and more striking is the speed of China's development of zero-carbon technologies, such as on solar panels, high-speed electric trains, and electric cars.

China also generates more solar and wind power than the European Union, it added.

"At the same time, China, along with other developing countries, acknowledges the magnitude of the challenge. China has to match the developmental needs of its people in ways that will not jeopardise their own long-term future or that of the planet," it said.

"Scapegoating China as the problem, conveniently hides the real challenge that faces us," the article stressed.

