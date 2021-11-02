China's input key to revitalize fight against climate change, Kenyan expert

NAIROBI, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The global fight against climate change is likely to acquire new momentum and vitality thanks to China's commitment to low carbon development pathways, a Kenyan expert has said.

Gibson Mwangi, a climate change expert noted that China has demonstrated commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions, thereby boosting transition to a green, inclusive and resilient future for humanity.

He said that leveraging China's resources, expertise and technological prowess is key to boost climate response in developing countries that have borne the brunt of global warming.

"China is way ahead of developing nations in mitigating and reducing carbon emissions," Mwangi said in a virtual interview with Xinhua during the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) slated for Glasgow, Scotland from October 31 to November 12.

He noted that technology transfer facilitated by China combined with capacity building and sharing of best practices can be harnessed to help developing countries cope with negative impacts of climate change.

China's wealth of experiencing in tackling extreme weather events like droughts and floods could be useful in development of a global climate response strategy, said Mwangi, who is currently in Glasgow for the COP26 meeting.

He added that developing countries can also tap into expertise from Chinese scientists in their quest for a climate-resilient future.

The former head of Climate Change Unit in Kenya's Ministry of Water and Irrigation said that investments by Chinese companies domiciled in the Belt and Road Initiative have also contributed positively to climate response in the global south.

Mwangi said that African countries are keen to join hands with China at the global climate summit to push for a just and fair deal to hasten green transition.

He revealed that the group of 77 that include 134 developing countries has resolved to negotiate as one bloc together with China in order to realize positive outcomes at the Glasgow climate summit.

Mwangi said that African Group of Negotiators attending COP26 are keen to involve China in deliberations aimed at delivering climate justice to a continent reeling from a series of extreme weather events.

He noted that both China and Africa are united in the quest for low carbon development, adding that there is a consensus among the long-standing partners on the need to improve adaptive capacity of local communities.

Mwangi said that in the absence of solid commitment from the industrial north to help Africa tackle the climate crisis, China could fill the gap through showcasing its best practices in dealing with severe weather patterns.

He said that African countries expect their wealthier counterparts to honor financial pledges, facilitate technology transfer in order boost the continent's response to climate change.

